Zimbabwe: Court Prolongs Jail Nightmare for Student Activist

High court judge Tawanda Chitapi Wednesday moved to next Tuesday, his ruling over an appeal against denial of bail filed by student activist Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Chitapi said magistrate Guwuriro who initially handled Ngadziore's bail application in the lower court appeared tired of seeing the activist in her courtroom and sought to have her locked up in a prison.

The fresh developments were confirmed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers For Human Rights (ZLHR) which often takes up matters relating to perceived political persecution.

"Justice Chitapi says in her ruling Magistrate Guwuriro appears to be stating that she is tired of seeing @ngadziore in her courtroom hence he should be locked up in prison. @ngadziore will remain incarcerated at Harare Remand Prison & will only know Justice Chitapi's decision on his bail appeal on Tuesday as the Judge stated that he needs to write & deliver a full judgment & can only do so over the weekend." said the lawyers' group.

In a tweet, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere demanded an end to the incarceration of the student activist.

"The bail hearing of Taku @ngadziore will be delivered on Tuesday 23 March. We demand an end to his unlawful persecution. Free speech is not a crime. Standing at a solidarity presser for a fellow comrade is not an offence. He is innocent & must be set free. #FreeTaku," she said.

Ngadziore was arrested for demanding the release of details of a hired Impala Car Rental vehicle which allegedly used in the 2020 abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa, a second-year journalism student at Midlands State University.