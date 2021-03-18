Zimbabwe: Daring Thief Steals From Cop

A daring thief pounced on a ZRP Banket staff quarters where he broke into a member's vehicle from which he stole a car battery and a pair of sunglasses.

The accused Nyasha Matibiri (26) resides in Kuwadzana township in the tiny Mashonaland West town.

He is currently employed at The New Place Butchery as a cashier.

Matibiri last week appeared in court charged with theft.

Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki slapped him with nine months imprisonment, before suspending six months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

However, the court brought into effect three suspended months set aside following a previous conviction.

Matibiri will, therefore, effectively serve six months in prison.

The state case, led by Review Nikisi was that on 23 February this year at around 7pm, Matibiri went to ZRP Banket residential camp where he broke into a parked silver Toyota Corolla registration ADB6718 belonging to Phidelis Mutsena.

The court heard that Matibiri forced open the driver's door to gain entry into the car and took a pair of sunglasses from the driver's seat.

He went on to open the vehicle's bonnet and detached the battery from its terminals before vanishing from the scene.

Matibiri later sold the battery to Clifford Mudekwa of Wigtown farm for US$40.

On 6 March, Mutsena recovered the stolen battery leading to Matibiri's arrest and recovery of the sunglasses from him.