Namibia: Underprivileged Women in Walvis Bay Screened for Cervical Cancer Through Pap Smear Campaign

Namport recently joined Dr. Jeketera Khumalo, a local Obstetrician and Gynaecologist in Walvis Bay, for a pap smear campaign, were they sponsored medical screening for 40 underprivileged women, in the celebration of Women's month.

The campaign was aimed at screening women within the Walvis Bay community without access to medical aid, to undergo the test which might otherwise be unaffordable.

Andrew Kanime, Namport's Chief Executive Officer said it is an honour for them to join hands with the doctors to play their role in complementing their commendable efforts. "Our donation will be used to pay for the analysis of the test which will be carried out at local laboratories," he added.

Dr. Khumalo said without partners like Namport and other like minded entities, they as a group of female doctors who volunteered their services free of charge would not have been able to conduct 271 Pap smears on ladies from Walvis Bay.

A pap smear, is a procedure to test for cervical cancer in women, which is don to look for changes in cervical cells before they turn into cancer. Pap smear screenings are vital for every woman who is sexually active and it is advised that women undergo a Pap smear test at least once every three years.

Namport through the Namport Social Investment Fund (NSIF), has committed N$2.8 million in the current financial year for different projects. From this committed amount, more than N$1.5 million was directed towards the medical fraternity.