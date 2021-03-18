Zimbabwe: Man Kills Friend Over Age

18 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Hwange — "Age isn't anything by a number" but for Levison Luphahla (31) of Jotsholo in Lupane, age means killing.

Luphahla was Wednesday jailed for four years for killing his childhood friend Khumbulani Tshuma who was aged 30 when he met his death in May last year.

The two friends from Chief Mabhikwa's area had an argument over who was older between them and ended up fighting.

The deceased drew first blood when he picked a wooden stool and hit his friend twice. The friend retaliated, leading to his death.

Luphahla and Tshuma were part of a group of villagers who had gathered for collective harvesting of sorghum at one of the villagers' fields and there was traditional beer which they were drinking.

While taking the booze later in the evening, the two friends started arguing resulting in a misunderstanding.

After Tshuma hit Luphahla with a stool, he fled from the scene and the latter chased after him.

He caught up with him in a maize field and flogged him with a log before leaving him for dead.

The deceased's body was discovered in the morning after which a report was made to the police leading to Luphahla's arrest.

Bulawayo High judge Martin Makonese, sitting in Hwange, found Luphahla guilty of culpable homicide and slapped him with four years in jail.

One year was suspended on condition of good behaviour and Luphahla will serve an effective three years.

Luphahla, who was represented by Ms Linda Mthombeni of Dube, Nkala and Company, will however serve an effective three years after one year was suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Martha Cheda said Luphahla and Tshuma remained behind drinking beer when other villagers went to their homesteads in the evening on May 31.

"On the 31st day of May 2020 and at around 8:30PM Luphahla and Tshuma were drinking beer when a misunderstanding arose between them on who was older than the other.

"The deceased picked two wooden stools and threw them at the accused and hit him on the head and fled from the scene," said the prosecutor.

Luphahla picked a log and gave chase and caught up with Tshuma whom he beat several times with it.

The deceased's body was discovered the following morning.

