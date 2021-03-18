South Africa's Deep Crisis - Poor Black Shack Dwellers Are Still Dying in Fires

opinion

Scores of shacks are destroyed by fires every day in SA. Just last week in Durban, the Kennedy Road settlement was hit by fire yet again.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Fires in this settlement go back a long way. In October 2005, one-year-old Mhlengi Khumalo died in a fire. Close to a year later, Zithulele Dhlomo also died in a fire, killed when the plastic sheeting that was the roof of his shack melted. The records of tragedy go on and on.

In a report compiled by organisation Abahlali baseMjondolo, Zodwa Nsibande gave a sense of the horror she has endured:

Don't want to see ads?

"I manage to escape the fire. I was burnt severely, treated for almost six months in hospital. I was cooking with a gas stove. The stove just burst and flames came to me and encountered the bed linen. I managed to escape from the house while my mother was trying to put out the fire. I started going to the Addington Hospital. They operated on me for one day and I came back. After two months, I went to a private hospital for skin surgery. I was severely burned...