Ethiopia: Redfox Solutions Partners With Rittal to Bring Ethiopia Its First Private Data Center

RedFox Solutions Group is breaking ground to build Ethiopia's first private data center. The move aims to bring state-of the-art infrastructure, availability, efficiency, and sustainability to this sought-after ICT hub. Known as RFDC1, the data center will be constructed in the county's capital Addis Ababa at the ICT Park. RedFox Solutions Group

Chief Technology Advisor, Dagmawe Theodros explained that this investment affirms the company's commitment to Ethiopia. "Our company strives to bring digital transformation to Ethiopia," he added.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday, March 16 at Sheraton Addis Ababa and saw addresses by government officials and executives from both companies. State Minister of the Ministry of Finance, Eyob Tekalign Tolina (PhD), CEO of the Industrial parks' development corporation, Sandokan Debebe, CEO of RedFox Solutions Group, Adane Kassaye, Redfox Chief Technology Advisor, Dagmawe Theodros and Rittal Managing Director Adrian Buddinh gave addresses the audience.

RedFox was founded by Ethiopian-Diaspora professionals with years of experience in the areas of Telecom and Information Technology. The firm have led numerous cutting-edge technology deployments in different business verticals to empower the use of comprehensive data center solutions.

In addition to its Core-Site, RedFox offers off-premise, secure, certified designs and architectures for institutions that have compliance requirements for in-house deployments. RedFox will also provide certifications-enabled data center designs to keep up with the quick and ever-changing trends in the industry; to list some of the best certifications its designs will enable: HIPPA, PCI DSS, SSAE 16, SOC, ETC. RedFox is ready to demonstrate these audit and compliance -friendly state-of-the-art offerings according to Dagmawe Theodros.

Dagmawe Theodros believes that Ethiopia's record as Africa's fastest-growing economy has put it on the map and is a factor behind investors taking notice. "We believe that Ethiopia is ripe for investment and is fast becoming a hotbed for the strongest presence in the data center industry," said Dagmawe Theodros, he added, "The country is on the verge of deploying renewable hydropower and around the globe, operators are eyeing government policies that require data centers to be housed in the same country from which the data is accessed - this could have a huge influence."

RFDC1 technology is brought to the country in partnership with Rittal (Pty) Ltd. Rittal is one of the world's leading systems providers and has been awarded contracts to supply cutting-edge data center technologies. "Our company was founded in Germany in 1961 and today comprises 58 subsidiaries. Our African head office is based in South Africa and will provide both on-site and off-site support for this project," said Adrian Buddingh, Managing Director of Rittal (pty) Ltd.

Speaking to its footprint in Africa, Adrian Buddingh said that Rittal has had its sights firmly set on Ethiopia as part of its long-term growth strategy. Buddingh explained that the company will oversee the installation and commissioning of a modular solution for this project. "We are so pleased to partner with RedFox Solutions Group on this project. The company's vision aligns with ours and the roll-out thus far has been exciting," concludes Adrain Buddingh. Dispatch