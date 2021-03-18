Cape Verde Suspends Astrazeneca Vaccine Rollout

Kelvin Lewis/RFI
Coolers containing AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines ready to be administered as vaccination campaign kicks off at State House in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
18 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Cape Verde has suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine that was scheduled for Friday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Health Minister Arlindo do Rosário said the country has taken the precaution "until doubts raised are fully clarified as far as AstraZeneca vaccines are concerned."

"On March 19, as agreed upon, we will start the vaccination of the health personnel with Pfizer vaccine."

Some European countries have also suspended over blood clot claims, but the World Health Organization (WHO) and AstraZeneca have said there is no evidence of a link between the vaccine and blood clotting.

Cape Verde received 24,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on March 12 and two days later received 5,850 doses of the Pfizer jab.

The government said it will vaccinate 70 percent of its population by the end of the year.

The western Africa country has a population of about 508,000.

Read the original article on East African.

More on This
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Fake Vaccines Next Obstacle in Africa's Fight Against Covid-19?
Will Vaccine Hesitancy Stall Africa's Efforts Against Covid-19?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.