Rwandan Envoy Hategeka Presents Credentials to Saudi Arabian King

18 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday, March 17 received letters of credence from Emmanuel Hategeka as Rwanda's ambassador to Saudi Arabia with residence in Abu Dhabi.

Emmanuel Hategeka is also Rwanda's envoy to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The virtual ceremony that was also graced by various high-ranked officials took place at the Royal Court in Riyadh, the country's capital.

"Such a great honor to present my credentials to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, as Rwanda's non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Looking forward to strengthening relations between the two countries," Ambassador Hategeka said after the ceremony.

He added; "I conveyed to his majesty the warm greetings of my President H.E Paul Kagame and his desire to strengthen bilateral ties between our two countries and our peoples," Ambassador Hategeka added.

Consequently, Hategeka wished the monarch continued good health and well-being and to his country; peace, continued progress and prosperity.

In his remarks, the King welcomed Ambassador Hategeka together with other ambassadors who presented their credentials on Wednesday and called them to convey his greetings to leaders of their countries.

King Salman also reiterated the kingdom's commitment to peace and stability in the region and promised to take cooperation with all countries represented to greater heights.

Rwanda and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have enjoyed good cooperation in areas of health, education, energy and infrastructure development.

Other areas of shared business opportunities exist in technology, financial sector, tourism development, trade and investment among others.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.