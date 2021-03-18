Rwandan Envoy Hategeka Presents Credentials to Saudi Arabian King

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday, March 17 received letters of credence from Emmanuel Hategeka as Rwanda's ambassador to Saudi Arabia with residence in Abu Dhabi.

Emmanuel Hategeka is also Rwanda's envoy to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The virtual ceremony that was also graced by various high-ranked officials took place at the Royal Court in Riyadh, the country's capital.

"Such a great honor to present my credentials to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, as Rwanda's non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Looking forward to strengthening relations between the two countries," Ambassador Hategeka said after the ceremony.

He added; "I conveyed to his majesty the warm greetings of my President H.E Paul Kagame and his desire to strengthen bilateral ties between our two countries and our peoples," Ambassador Hategeka added.

Consequently, Hategeka wished the monarch continued good health and well-being and to his country; peace, continued progress and prosperity.

In his remarks, the King welcomed Ambassador Hategeka together with other ambassadors who presented their credentials on Wednesday and called them to convey his greetings to leaders of their countries.

King Salman also reiterated the kingdom's commitment to peace and stability in the region and promised to take cooperation with all countries represented to greater heights.

Rwanda and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have enjoyed good cooperation in areas of health, education, energy and infrastructure development.

Other areas of shared business opportunities exist in technology, financial sector, tourism development, trade and investment among others.

