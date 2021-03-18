Egypt: Sisi Mourns Tanzanian President

18 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi offered on Thursday 18/3/2021 his heartfelt condolences to the Tanzanian government and people over the death of President John Magufuli, who made a lot of contributions to his country and African continent.

President Sisi reiterated Egypt's solidarity with Tanzania over this tragedy, said Presidential spokesman Bassam Radi.

Magufuli died at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, the country's vice president announced in a televised address on Wednesday. He was 61.

