Africa: Shaarawy - Egypt Spares No Effort to Face Africa Challenges

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy has stressed cooperation among countries of the African continent will contribute to boosting joint capabilities in defiance of all challenges facing African states.

Egypt spares no effort to place its expertise to face challenges facing African cities, topped by Covid-19 pandemic, said Shaarawy in an address to a virtual symposium held in Cairo under the rubric " In Order To Achieve Cooperation, Solidarity Among Countries Of North Africa For Sustainable Development And Social Co-existence."

Egypt is now member of the Organization of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa and plays host to North Africa district HQ in Cairo.

The minister congratulated Egyptian and African women on Women International Day.