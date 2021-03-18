Egypt Reports 645 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 Deaths

18 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that 645 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 192,840.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 47 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,431.

As many as 335 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 148,424 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

