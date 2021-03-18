South Africa: UCT Academic Inducted Into Prestigious American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering

18 March 2021
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

Professor Deon Bezuidenhout of the University of Cape Town (UCT) has been elected to join the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows, which comprises the top 2% of the medical and biological engineering community.

Professor Bezuidenhout is the director of the Cardiovascular Research Unit and the co-director of the Cape Heart Institute at UCT.

He was nominated, reviewed and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows for leading biomaterials contributions to advance cardiac devices and advocating for accessibility of such devices to underprivileged patients.

"I am honoured to have been elected a fellow of the AIMBE. The membership opens additional opportunities for collaboration with distinguished colleagues."

"I am honoured to have been elected a fellow of the AIMBE. The membership opens additional opportunities for collaboration with distinguished colleagues to facilitate the application of biomaterials science and engineering to the development of medical devices, especially those suitable for patients in low- and middle-income countries who may otherwise have little or no access to treatment," said Bezuidenhout.

"I am especially grateful to Professor Art Coury from Northeastern University (Boston) for his nomination and support."

Trajectory

As professor in the Department of Surgery at UCT, Bezuidenhout teaches the multidisciplinary field of biomaterials science at undergraduate and postgraduate levels to students from backgrounds in science, engineering, surgery and medicine. He has 25 years of experience with the design, synthesis, modification and processing of polymeric and bioprosthetic materials, and specialises in the development of biomaterial scaffolds and biomimetic matrices for prosthetic and regenerative medicine approaches to vascular grafts, heart valves and other applications.

Bezuidenhout is also a founder member and technical director of Strait Access Technologies, a university start-up company that develops transcatheter aortic heart valve replacements and related devices.

A formal induction ceremony will be held during AIMBE's 2021 Annual Event on 26 March. Bezuidenhout will be inducted along with 174 colleagues who make up the AIMBE College of Fellows Class of 2021.

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UCT

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.