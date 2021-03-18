Namibia: More Men Die of HIV Than Women

STATISTICS have shown that more men died of HIV/AIDS in 2016 and 2017 compared to women. Moreover, deaths due to road traffic accidents were three times higher among men than women.

This information is contained in the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) 2016-2017 report on mortality and causes of death in Namibia.

According to the report, 19 254 people died in 2016, of which 8 815 were women and 10 431 were men. Meanwhile, in 2017, of the 18 448 people who died, 10 091 were men and 8 352 women. This translates to more men dying (54%) compared to women despite age or cause of death.

The report also revealed that most of the deaths were recorded in Khomas and Oshana regions.

CAUSES OF DEATH

The report further stated that the major cause of death in Namibia was communicable, maternal, perinatal and nutritional conditions, accounting for 41,6% and 40,4% in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The deaths caused by "communicable, maternal, perinatal and nutritional conditions" were most prevalent among those aged from 0 to 5 and those aged 80 years and above, with a similar pattern observed for non-communicable diseases.

"However, patterns of injuries differ as they were more prevalent from the age group 20-24 in 2016, and 25-29 in 2017," the report stated.

Deaths due to communicable diseases were mostly because of HIV/AIDS (136 per 100 000 population in 2016 and 124 per 100 000 population in 2017) and respiratory infections (74 per 100 000 population in 2016 and 71 per 100 000 population in 2017). Meanwhile, the least deaths were due to tuberculosis (38 per 100 000 population in 2016 and 33 per 100 000 population in 2017).

"Generally, there were more male HIV deaths than female and high deaths in infants and elders of 80 years and above," the NSA report stated.

The major types of non-communicable death rates per 100 000 population were: cardiovascular diseases (137 in 2016 and 142 in 2017), cancer (51 in 2016 and 51 in 2017), hypertension (nine in 2016 and eight in 2017) and diabetes (six in 2016 and seven in 2017). There was a total of 56 and 48 maternal deaths in 2016 and 2017 respectively and most were in Khomas and Oshana regions.

"The causes of maternal deaths were mostly due to bleeding (APH and PPH) and abortion for both years," the NSA stated.

The infant mortality rate was 45 infant deaths per 1 000 live births in both 2016 and 2017, while crude mortality rate was 58 for both years. According to the report, more than 50% of perinatal deaths were caused by macerated stillbirth and low birth weight. The most common causes of endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases were malnutrition (accounting for over 40% in both years), metabolic disorders (with over 28% in both years) and diabetes mellitus (with over 22% in both years).

Deaths due to injuries were mostly from road traffic accidents for both years (76,4% in 2016 and 73% in 2017).

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said the information is useful for evidence-based planning and decision-making at national, regional and international levels. This is also to assess the impact of the fifth National Development Plan and Harambee Prosperity Plan's third pillar on social progression, specifically the goal on capable and health human resources outlined under pillar two of the NDP5, goal and outcome number 7.

"That pillar aims to ensure zero deaths attributed to hunger by 2025 as well as goal and outcome number 9, which aims to significantly reduce infant and maternal mortality rate by 2020," the minister noted.