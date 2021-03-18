Namibia Unites to Help Student

18 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matty Kaminzi

NAMIBIANS did not skip a beat after The Namibian on Monday published a article about the plight of Michael Stefanus (20), who achieved a university admission score of 41 points in Grade 12, but could not afford to register for tertiary education.

Many people came to the rescue of the former Gabriel Taapopi Senior Secondary School pupil, who needed support with registration and tuition fees.

Stefanus yesterday said since the article was published on Monday, he has received an abundance of calls from people offering to help him.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone who has helped me: those who have already helped, and those who are yet to help," Stefanus said.

He said he managed to register at the Namibia University of Science and Technology for a bachelor's degree in science, and received a loan from the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) to cover his tuition fees.

"I also now have my accommodation covered for the entire year," he said.

Stefanus said after seeing so many people willing to help those in need, he wants to urge Namibians to help others too.

"There are many other young people out there in need of support, without the means to reach out for help," he said.

Josua Heita, a former teacher of Stefanus, yesterday described the young man as hard-working and dedicated.

"He chose to do high-level subjects despite the Covid-19 situation last year and learning not taking place as normal," Heita said.

He said he was not aware of Stefanus' difficult situation as he never approached him for help.

"I didn't know what he was going through. I came to learn about it when I read the story on Monday," Heita said.

He said he is glad Stefanus received the help he needs on time, as it would have been a big disappointment if he was to end up not going to university.

"As his former teacher I am very proud and believe he will do great things," Heita said.

