Namibia: Nedbank Folds Arms On 2021 Interim Dividend

18 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

NEDBANK Group Limited shareholders will not receive any interim dividend for the 2021 financial year, the company announced yesterday.

The group's chief executive officer, Mike Brown, said this is because there is a need not only to "retain capital for potential growth opportunities but also for potential further risks in the virus".

The green-white branded company is not the only one that has held back interim dividends. On Monday, the Absa Group also announced it would not distribute any funds to shareholders this time.

The South African Reserve Bank advised commercial banks to build muscle on their capital base as opposed to distributing funds this year, mainly because the future still looks bleak as Covid-19 persists.

If the backdrop turns more sour, "we always retain the opportunity to return that capital to shareholders at a later stage", Brown said.

Nedbank and Absa are the only banks that have opted to preserve capital so far even after a South African regulator relaxed guidance on dividends and bonuses and other banks declared payouts.

According to a Bloomberg report, Nedbank and other banks are contending with a record-high unemployment rate of 32,5% in their home market, diminishing the capacity of some clients to service their debts and spend.

Although the lenders have extended payment holidays to keep customers afloat as lockdown measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak continue, the outlook for South Africa's is still dull.

Brown, however, said there is a need to maintain lean towards the upside.

"[The] economy is nevertheless more promising, with the recovery supported by firmer consumer spending, the rebuilding of domestic inventories and stronger commodity prices and export growth, particularly during the second half of the year," he said.

Nedbank shares have performed the worst among South African peers over the last 12 months, rising almost 6% compared to gains of 15% on the six-member FTSE/JSE Africa Banks Index. They decreased 0,6% in early trade in Johannesburg.

* Additional report, Bloomberg

