Namibia: Launch of Harambee Prosperity Plan Phase Two

18 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

BILLS TO BE TABLED ... President Hage Geingob says seven bills will be tabled in parliament linked to the key activities to be undertaken under his second Harambee Prosperity Plan.

These, among others, include the Access to Information Bill, the Land Reform Bill, the National Equitable Economic Empowerment Framework Bill and the Namibia Investment Promotion Bill.

WEALTH FUND ... State House economic advisor James Mnyupe said under the economic advancement pillar of the second Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP II), a sovereign wealth fund will be established. Under the plan, the government will also commit to invest about N$400 million through the Project Preparation Fund as part of the HPP II economic recovery plan.

This investment will help unlock projects with a commercial value of about N$27.7 billion, with a potential to create over 42 000 jobs.

PEOPLE-CENTRED ... Daisry Mathias, the presidential advisor on youth matters, said the second Harambee Prosperity Plan, which was launched today at State House, takes a people-centered approach, which will ensure an improved quality of life for all Namibians. Under the social progression pillar, the plan says that meaningful progress in arresting poverty, income and wealth inequalities has been made.

Also part of the social progression pillar, president Hage Geingob promises to secure household food security, consolidate social grants and the food banks.

