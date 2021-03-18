Namibia Has Lost a Dear Brother - Geingob

18 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob says Tanzania has lost a patriot and Namibia a "dear brother", following the death of Tanzanian head of state John Magufuli.

Magufuli served as the fifth president of Tanzania from 2015 until his death. He was 61 years old.

Known as 'The Bulldozer' for his fondness for massive public works and a reputation for pushing through policies despite opposition, Magufuli also attracted criticism at home and abroad for what opponents saw as his eccentric handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tanzania's vice president Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday he had died of heart illness, days after officials denied he had fallen ill amid rumours that he had contracted Covid-19. In a social media update this morning, Geingob said: "Namibia joins the fraternal people of Tanzania in mourning the death of my dear brother, president John Magufuli. During this difficult period, I convey sincere condolences to the family and the people of Tanzania."

