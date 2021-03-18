Namibia: Swakopmund Train Crash Victim Identified

THE victim of Tuesday's train accident at Swakopmund was identified as Wilhelm Nongameni Joseph (32) by the police.

Erongo police crime investigations coordinator, Erastus Iikuyu, confirmed this on Wednesday, saying that his next of kin were informed. He lived alone, renting a room at Walvis Bay, according to Iikuyu.

Joseph was the assistant train operator. There were only two people on the train when it derailed during lunchtime on Tuesday. The 53-year-old train operator sustained injuries.

Joseph's body was trapped under the wreckage and a crane was used to lift the 80-ton locomotive to retrieve it after 22h00 on Tuesday.

Four locomotives and 25 fuel and container wagons were involved in the crash, while the train that derailed was travelling to Walvis Bay from inland. Massive damage was incurred to the railway line.

Clean-up operations are still underway.