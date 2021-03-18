Nigeria: Bed Occupancy in Lagos Covid-19 Care Centres Reduces

18 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The commissioner said five out of the 11 private and public care centres in the state are currently empty.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has said bed occupancy in the state's public and private COVID-19 care centres has reduced from 60 per cent to eight per cent.

Mr Abayomi made this known through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi on Thursday while giving the state's COVID-19 update for March 15.

The commissioner said that from the beginning of February, there had been a decline in bed occupancy rate at both private and public COVID-19 Lagos care centres.

He said that 520 free bed spaces were available from the total 554 bed capacity in the 11 care centres.

Mr Abayomi added that the state recorded 47 new COVID-19 infections on March 15, increasing its confirmed infections to 57, 073.

The commissioner said the total COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the inception of the pandemic stood at 379, 723.

According to him, 3, 869 patients have been successfully treated, recovered and discharged from the care centres.

He said 49, 966 recoveries were recorded in communities, while cases currently under isolation were 20, and active cases under home-based care now stood at 2, 866.

Mr Abayomi said that 33 per cent of infected patients had co-morbidities, 43 per cent mild symptoms, 39 per cent, moderate symptoms, while 17 per cent were severe and one per cent critical symptoms.

He put the average length of stay of patients on treatment at 12 days.

