Nigeria May Have a Female President in 'Next Decade' - Former Reps Aspirant

Increased female participation in politics will make the chances of a woman emerging as president of Nigeria in the next decade a possibility, a former House of Representatives aspirant in Oyo State, Aderonke Adedoja, has said.

Ms Adedoja spoke Thursday at the ongoing Oyo State Women Entrepreneurship Summit entitled 'Women Rise Up' in Ibadan.

The convener of the summit, Ms Adedoja said the misconception that men are more superior, accounted for the low representation of Nigerian women in politics.

According to her, in order for women to increase their participation in politics and other sectors, they must be seen as equal to the menfolk, with equal and inalienable rights.

"Women should stop sitting on the sideline and should demand what is rightfully theirs," said Ms Adedoja, the founder of Aderonke Ramat Adedoja Foundation (ARA).

"We cannot afford to continue cheerleading for the men.

"We must rise up and claim our God-given rights as God created us to be equals and leaders.

"In order to increase our participation in politics, we must begin to see ourselves as equal stakeholders with the intelligence, skills and abilities to take up leadership positions in politics," she said.

Ms Adedoja, who was the first female House of Representatives aspirant in Oluyole Federal Constituency in 2019, said that women could make ground-breaking achievements in politics if given the opportunity.

"From contesting in the last election, I have understood the game and I have confidence in myself that I can win in the next election without a godfather.

"I have the skills and abilities and it is time for women to support their fellow women so that we can have more female participation in politics.

"I'm really hopeful that in the 2023 elections, more women will emerge as winners.

"It is up to women to decide they will no longer be docile in politics and we will have a female president in Nigeria very soon, maybe in a decade."

Also speaking, an entrepreneur, Folasade Akinrinmola, said that women needed more than one skill sets in order to have an edge over the men folks.

Mrs Akinrinmola, who is the CEO of A-Z Event Experts, said that today's women are confronted with several challenges, including poverty and inequality.

"Such challenges should, however, be seen as a ladder to success.

"Today's society demands that women have multiple streams of income if they are going to make a meaningful impact in society.

"In order for women to have a good outing in the next general elections, we must be ready to take risks and support one another," Akinrinmola said.

In the same manner, a social entrepreneur, Natasha Akpoti, remarked that women have the intelligence, character and capacity to bring about the much needed social change in Nigeria.

(NAN)