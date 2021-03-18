Nigeria Council of Islamic Clerics Urge Gov Ganduje to Lift Ban On Sheikh Abduljabbar

18 March 2021
Bauchi — The Nigeria Council of Ulama, the umbrella body of Islamic Clerics in Nigeria has called on the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje to lift the ban on embattled cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara and reopen his mosque for normal functions.

Recall that last month, Ganduje barred Abduljabbar from preaching and leading prayers in his mosque as a result of accusations levelled against his preachings by some islamic clerics in the State.

Addressing journalists in his residence in Bauchi on Thursday, the Acting National Chairman of the Council who doubles as leader of Tijjaniya sect, Sheikh Dan'azumi Tafawa Balewa said that the ban on the embattled Sheikh is an issue of concern for the council.

He said in the interest of justice, fairness and in the line with the provision of the Nigerian constitution which gives every citizen freedom of religion, governor Ganduje should allow Sheikh Abduljabbar to go about his normal activities.

Citing various instances in Islamic history where disagreements were resolved through dialogue, the council which was established in 1980 said it embraces all sects and various conflicting islamic organizations with the aim of creating unity through different opinions.

"This fundamental right provided by the Nigerian constitution is in total agreement with the injunctions of holy Qur'an in which God says 'No compulsion in religion.

"We have respect for conflicting opinions and we stand to promote dialogue and understanding amongst all Muslim conflicting organizations," he said.

Sheikh Dan Azimi who lamented the termination of the scheduled dialogue by the court, earlier organized by Governor Ganduje between Abduljabbar and other clerics, opined that if Abduljabbar's antagonists would be allowed to enjoy their rights and privileges free speech, Sheikh Abduljabbar should be afforded same rights.

"We humbly appeal to the learned governor and experienced politician, Ganduje whom we respect and cherish to have a rethink and learn to adopt the application of the Qur'anic injunctions in which Allah ordered him as a leader to do justice and provide level playing ground to all his subjects.

"We call on the governor to lift the ban and allow peace to reign. Sheikh Abduljabbar should be allowed to continue to propagate his and go about his normal activities," he added.

