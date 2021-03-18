Nigeria: We've Employed 100 People, Created 50,000 Other Jobs in 3yrs of Existence - BetKing

The management of Betking, one of Nigerian foremost digital entertainment and sports technology business, has stated that in its three years in existence, over 100 people are currently being employed, and 50,000 jobs created through its agent network.

To mark its third year anniversary celebrations, Betking which entered the African market in 2018 recently organised series of exciting interactive activities and hosted the Royal Phoenix Virtual Hangout for its customers, partners, and staff.

A statement from the company read: "Over the last three years, BetKing while working to grow its operations and impact, has built a culture of excellence, and focused on delivering a customer-centric approach across its retail and online channels. "BetKing continually works to identify and create products that provide customers with great sports entertainment experiences, thereby successfully building a brand portfolio that customers recognize and trust.

"The company currently employs more than one hundred (100) directly and creating over 50,000 jobs through its agent network, made of people coming from diverse backgrounds; are passionate, resilient, and committed to making BetKing, Africa's most valued company," the management explained.

Speaking on breaking new horizons, BetKing Nigeria Managing Director, Gossy Ukanwoke, stated that the company is going into a new phase of its existence by leading with innovation, a focus on customers and contribution to society.

"This new phase will usher in more offerings, games, rewards, and excitement for customers in Nigeria and the society at large. He ended with thanking BetKing customers, partners, and employees, adding that, "we would not exist without them," he said.

While Betking Ambassador, JJ Okocha who attended the Royal Phoenix Virtual Hangout praised the company for its resilience, celebrity Disc Joker, DJ Cuppy, wished the brand three hundred ,300, more years on the throne.

The virtual hangout included trivia games, followed by Jay-Jay and Cuppy on the hot seat.

Vanguard News Nigeria