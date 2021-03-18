Tanzania: Goods, Services Imports Decline

IMPORTS of goods and services decreased to 8,743.6 million US dollars in the year ending January from 10,512.2 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review for February this year shows that much of the decrease was manifested in imports of oil and transport equipment.

The oil imports declined by 35.6 per cent to 1,187.9 million US dollars and accounted for 15.8 per cent of goods import and 13.6 per cent of imports of goods and services.

The low oil import bill is largely explained by decline in prices in the world market by 35.2 per cent to 41.5 US dollars per barrel in the year to January this year.

Meanwhile, imports of transport equipment dropped by 21.2 per cent to 763.8 million US dollars.

On monthly basis, goods import bill decreased to 663.8 million US dollars from 786.7 million US dollars recorded in January last year, largely attributed to a decline in intermediate goods particularly industrial raw materials.

During the period under review, the services payment amounted to 1,209.7 million US dollars in the year ending January lower than 1,813.9 million US dollars recorded in similar period last year.

This was associated with a decline in resident travel abroad owing to travel restrictions implemented by trade partners to limit the spread of Covid-19.

On month-to-month, services payments amounted to USD 101.5 million in January 2021 compared with USD 126.1 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

The deficit in the primary income account narrowed to 742.9 million US dollars from 1,012.5 million US dollars recorded in the year ending January last year, largely due to decrease in payments.

On monthly basis, the deficit narrowed to 57.6 million US dollars in January this year compared with 68.1 million US dollars in the corresponding month last year.

Secondary income account recorded a lower surplus of 372.2 million US dollars compared to a surplus of 450.5 million US dollars in the corresponding period a year earlier, owing to decline in inflows.

On monthly basis, the secondary income account recorded a surplus of 39.4 million US dollars in January this year compared to a surplus of 55.3 million US dollars in January last year.