Tanzania: "An African Team Must Win the World Cup," CAF President Patrice Motsepe Says

17 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Cgtn Africa

A few days after being elected unopposed as President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe on Tuesday outlined his plans to advance the sport in the continent.

Motsepe said African football must aspire for one of its national teams to win the World Cup in the near future, "In the next World Cup and also in the following ones, the African teams must be able to play for victory, and, it is in our program, it is part of our plan that an African team can win the Cup, and we all need to work for that."

No African team has gone beyond the quarter-finals of the World Cup, and only Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) have advanced that far.

Motsepe is upbeat about the continent's chances to finally produce a World Cup winner. He also promised to quit after his four-year term if CAF "does not make real progress" under his leadership.

"We must stop being excessively pessimistic and negative (about the World Cup), there is no continent that has succeeded by dwelling on its failures," he said.

"I am confident African football will succeed, become self-sufficient, and the best in the world," As President of CAF, Patrice Motsepe automatically became Vice-President of FIFA and a member of the FIFA Council.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.