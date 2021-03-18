Tanzania: Zanzibar, China Sign 14bn/ - Agreement

ZANZIBAR and China on Wednesday signed an economic and technical cooperation deal, with the Asian economic giant offering over 14bn/- in support of social and economic development in the islands.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Finance and Planning, Jamal Kassim Ali assured that the revolutionary government will accurately spend the 40 million Chinese Yuan (14.25bn/-) grant for the development of the islanders.

Minister Jamal and Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Zanzibar Zhang Zhisheng inked the deal on behalf of the revolutionary and Chinese governments, respectively, at a brief ceremony at the ministry's offices.

"China and Zanzibar are friendly countries. The friendship and network between the two countries have been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of both countries," Mr Jamal said in appreciation of the Chinese support, adding that the two countries have supported each other since Zanzibar's independence in 1964.

China has for the past 57 years been providing economic and technical support to Zanzibar, including medical teams, construction of stadiums, hospitals, schools, factories, water supplies and technical training.

Minister Jamal thanked the Chinese for the unconditional support, explaining that: "We have received this financial aid without any strings attached on its spending...we will sit and decide how to use it subject to our own priorities as a country."

In his post-signing speech, the consul general said it has been the spirit of China since her founding in 1949 to demonstrate internationalism and humanitarianism through support to other developing countries' efforts to improve their people's lives.

"China and Tanzania enjoy special traditional relations and wide-range cooperation," Mr Zhisheng said, citing the 4.6 billion US dollar (about 11tri/-) trade volume between the two countries last year.

China remains Tanzania's largest trading partner and biggest source of direct foreign investments, with the consul general describing the cooperation potentials as "great."

The Chinese envoy proposed more exchanges of information and ideas on development strategies between officials and experts from both China and Zanzibar.

The Indian Ocean's semi-autonomous archipelago has enjoyed generous financial support from the world's largest developing country. Between 2007 and 2019, the islands received over 56bn/- in support of wide-ranging social and economic sectors, with health and education emerging as the most favoured.

The latest financial support to Zanzibar, according to Mr Zhisheng, is the outcome of telephone conversations between President John Magufuli and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on December 15, 2020 as well as the official visit to Tanzania by Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on January 7, 2021.