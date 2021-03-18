Tanzania: Focus On Tpa Prosperity - Dar Port Vital Gateway for Supply Chain to Refugees

IMPROVED efficiency at Dar es Salaam port is making the port an important role for logistics and supply chain for refugees operations in Eastern Africa The port serves as the main gateway for Dar es Salaam transportation corridor and related logistics services which supports United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) humanitarian operations for millions of people in Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda.

Earlier this week, the US Ambassador to Tanzania, Donald Wright handed over $8 million to WFP Country Representative, Sarah Gordon-Gibson in food assistance for refugees in northwestern Tanzania. The funds included $6 million US dollars in cash for commodity procurement in the local market, and $2 million towards yellow split peas supplies.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Dar es Salaam Port, the Port Director, Elihuruma Lema thanked the US government and the World Food Programme (WFP) for using the Dar es Salaam port in transporting consignments of humanitarian assistance to refugees in and out of the country. Mr Lema, who represented the TPA Director General, Deusidedit Kakoko, said continued use of the port was a testimony of improved services at the port to meet WFP requirements for refugee operations.

The Dar port is already a chosen gateway for WFP's supply chain to refugees in East and Central African region thanks to improved efficiency in cargo clearance and other logistics. In 2019 the UN body announced it would use the port to ship its consignments after timely clearance of its 20,000 metric tonnes of maize destined for Malawi.

WFP Head of Supply Chain, Riaz Lodhi said in a statement that his organisation had observed timely clearance of its vessel Mv. Matakana Island at the port which discharged the maize consignment.

"The positive example set by the professional handling of the vessel by TPA and all parties involved has proven that the decision to bring the vessel to Dar es Salaam port was right," he said.

Due to efficiency in discharging the Malawi-bound cargo, WFP Tanzania expressed commitment to continue using Dar es Salaam Port as a gateway for the region.

"WFP Tanzania will share the positive experience on the vessel Matakana Island with WFP offices in the region and is confident that they will consider Dar corridor as a preferred option," he said, adding that the actual number of future vessels depends on their operational requirements.

"The Dar es Salaam port offers good opportunity for cargo in transit to the East, Southern and Central Africa as for many of these countries, only one border has to be crossed.

According to him, WFP chooses the port of entry to maximise operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the entire supply chain including port and road/ rail transport.