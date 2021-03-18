Tanzania: Flood Victims Benefit From UAE Funded Housing

MARIAM Hassan Omar, a mother of four children in Nungwi , was forced out of her house after it was destroyed by floods following heavy rains that battered the area in 2007.

She is now happy again after news that she would be given a new house. The Zanzibar government has announced that 30 houses have been constructed and would be handed over to the beneficiaries hopefully by early next month.

"After almost four years of difficulties, I thank God, the government and donors for finding us new homes," Ms Omar says while smiling. Ms Mariam is among the lucky flood victims who were listed to get the new houses constructed with support from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) of the United Arab Emirates (EAE).

The floods affected many areas of Zanzibar but hit hard in Nungwi on Unguja and Tumbe Pemba. Now new houses have been built with support from the UAE's Red Crescent to help the government provide permanent houses and community-level basic services like piped water to flood victims.

President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has also shared his happiness about the completion of the construction work of the project and thanked the ERC for providing 2.2 million US dollars for the project. Dr Mwinyi inspected the houses project and urged the beneficiaries in both Tumbe- Pemba Island and Nungwi in Unguja, to ensure that they maintain the houses.

"The houses are ready for you. The challenge of water shortage in the area, and delays of compensation funds will end soon," he said. The Minister of State Office of the Second Vice President, Policy Coordination and the House of Representatives, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, said that about 6, 500 families in Unguja and Pemba were affected by the 2017 floods.

As regards to compensation for the land and properties removed on the course of implementing the project, the Minister said they have already paid 16m/- out the 26m/- needed.

The remaining amount will be paid before end of this month. Mr Makame Haji Makame- Executive Director, Disaster Management Commission (DMC) said the new occupants would have access to all important services including school, health centre, and shop/market.

"In addition, the new houses in new villages will also have better roads network, safe water, and reliable electricity supply. This project has helped few people out of the many who were displaced by floods," Mr Makame said and cautioned the people not to build houses in unauthorised places including flood prone areas. "We have areas already earmarked dangerous flood areas, and we ask people not to build houses or live in those areas. It is unfortunate people ignore and when they get problems they blame the government," Makame said.

Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) promised to fund the construction of two-family homes for the Zanzibaris left homeless by the June 2017 floods. The pledge was made here by the ERC representative Mr Said Al - Khemeir who led a delegation to convey a comfort message to the flood victims.

According to 'Commission for Disaster Management,' which is under the Vice President's office, the floods caused by torrential rains and strong wind, led to the death of at least three people, demolished 150 houses, and destroyed infrastructure including roads and bridges in Unguja and Pemba Islands.

The floods victim houses project started in Pemba with the construction of the family houses, 'nine class-room school with a laboratory, a dispensary, Masjid (House of worship), and a shopping centre for residents. The houses construction project was implemented by a local contractor, Samkay Consult Cooperation Limited (SCCL).

Earlier during the planning, the Emirates Red Crescent's senior Engineer Mr Fateh Basel advised the government to allocate plots for the construction in safe areas with improved infrastructure such as electricity, water, and health facilities. The officers from ERC inspected areas affected by the floods before implementation of the project. The Meteorology department said, the June 2017 floods in the islands, was the highest ever in Zanzibar in many years.