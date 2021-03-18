Tanzania: Ttcl Hailed for Changing Communication Industry

16 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

THE Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructure Development has commended TTCL Corporation on strides made to transform the communication industry within a short time, which is a gesture in promoting economic development.

The committee's chairperson Mr Selemani Kakoso said that it was a great milestone that currently TTCL Corporation is solely managing and overseeing all activities related to the national backbone of the fiber optic cable supervised by state owned corporation.

"I want to congratulate TTCL for this milestone as it ensures safety of data communication for the government institutions," Mr Kakosa briefed journalists shortly after his committee toured various institutions in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

He said that it was high time that all amount paid for the communication activities by the public institutions be channeled to TTCL Corporation for sustainable data communication services.

Mr Kakoso, also hailed the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) for embracing digital transformation and promoting postcode services to its customers.

For his part, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr Faustine Ndugulile said that both TTCL Corporation and TPC have also been able to collect debts from the public institutions owed to TTCL in a very short period of time.

"TTCL Corporation has been able to collect 11bn/- debt payments from its debtors for service it provided to them. It has also signed different agreements on best modes of making payments for the remaining debt which is amounting to 20bn/- with remaining public organisation," said Dr Ndugulile.

For TPC, the minister said that the corporation has been relieved of monthly payment of up to 70m/- which were part of the outstanding payment for the collapsed East African community.

He said that such an amount had already hit over 10bn/- from the year 1994 when TPC started paying it.

Minister Ndugulile said that such an amount will now be carried out by the national treasury, a move which will see TPC having more funds to run its businesses.

The minister was optimistic that digitalising postal services by TPC will promote communication, sending and receiving documents and promote earnings in the communication sector.

