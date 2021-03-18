Tanzania: Raila Odinga Mourns Magufuli

ODM leader and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga has mourned the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Raila penned a eulogy for the late president saying: "It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of my friend, President John Pombe Magufuli of the United Republic of Tanzania."

Raila said late President Magufuli and his family have been close friends for a long period of time.

"He has been by my side at my most difficult and painful moments. Over the years, we have worked together especially in the areas of connecting Eastern Africa by way of infrastructure."