Tanzania: Minister - Open Bank Accounts With Mcb, Get Friendly Loans

17 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo has advised teachers in the country to open bank accounts with Mwalimu Commercial Bank (MCB) Plc as a way of making it grow in business.

He made the call during official launch of Mwalimu Visa Card that helps customers, mostly teachers to make various electronic transactions inside and outside the country.

"If you support your own bank by opening accounts, your bank will make super profit and in the end, you will reap benefits in terms of acquiring loans with low interest rates," he noted.

However, the Minister asked the bank's management and board to ensure interest rates were lowered in order to attract more teachers and other customers to open bank accounts with them.

"Teachers have always been victims of loans and find themselves acquiring loans from various financial institutions which have high interest rates... so you need to increase awareness campaigns and as well as advertise services you offer so that your customers' numbers increase," he said.

Speaking at the launching event, MCB Board Chairman, Francis Ramadhan said his bank had prepared a long-term strategic plan with a view to improving the quality of service they offer.

According to him, the strategies included providing modern services to reach all customers as well as new ones and shareholders.

On his part, Tanzania Teachers Union Secretary General, Deus Seif asked teachers countrywide to open bank accounts with MCB to enable them acquire friendly loans.

