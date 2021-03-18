Zimbabwe: Shop Owners, Vendors Up in Arms With Chinhoyi Council

18 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Shop owners operating in and around Chinhoyi central business district, yesterday demonstrated at Town House where they accused some council officials of being corrupt and letting unlicensed vendors sprout all over the town.

The demonstrators loudly banged the chamber office and entrance doors demanding to speak to the town clerk, Mr Maxwell Kaitano and Mayor Garikai Dendera.

Boutiques and shop owners blamed the council for turning a blind eye to illegal vendors selling their wares at reduced price in front of the shops.

Some aggrieved licenced flea market owners said they lost their market stalls to "undeserving members" during the allocation process.

Municipality spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi said the council was going to look into the allocation of vending spaces.

He also added that a joint operation with Zimbabwe Republic Police to sanitise the CBD streets which are currently flooded by illegal vendors will soon be employed.

