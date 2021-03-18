Angola: Judges Present Suggestions for Constitutional Review

17 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Association of Angolan Judges (AJA) has announced, in Luanda, the creation of a commission to present suggestions, in the ambit of the Constitution review initiated by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

According to the organization, which made such announcement at a press conference, these are proposals suggested by 157 magistrates, during a meeting held on the 11th of this month.

Despite praising the presidential constitutional review initiative, the judges suggest, among others, greater democratization of the judiciary, with the election of its officers.

When presenting the proposed Revision of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, stressed the desire to preserve the stability of the document's fundamental principles, as well as the adaptation of some of its norms to the current reality.

With this review, João Lourenço intends to clarify the relationship model between the President of the Republic and the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the revision also includes the right of voting for the Angolan community residing abroad, the elimination of the principle of gradualism, the affirmation of the National Bank of Angola as an independent administrative entity and the establishment of a period for the holding of general elections.

This will be the first revision of the Constitution of the Republic approved in 2010, by the National Assembly.

According to the organization, which made such announcement at a press conference, these are proposals suggested by 157 magistrates, during a meeting held on the 11th of this month.

Despite praising the presidential constitutional review initiative, the judges suggest, among others, greater democratization of the judiciary, with the election of its officers.

When presenting the proposed Revision of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, stressed the desire to preserve the stability of the document's fundamental principles, as well as the adaptation of some of its norms to the current reality.

With this review, João Lourenço intends to clarify the relationship model between the President of the Republic and the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the revision also includes the right of voting for the Angolan community residing abroad, the elimination of the principle of gradualism, the affirmation of the National Bank of Angola as an independent administrative entity and the establishment of a period for the holding of general elections.

This will be the first revision of the Constitution of the Republic approved in 2010, by the National Assembly.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.