Angola: Judges Present Suggestions for Constitutional Review

Luanda — The Association of Angolan Judges (AJA) has announced, in Luanda, the creation of a commission to present suggestions, in the ambit of the Constitution review initiated by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

According to the organization, which made such announcement at a press conference, these are proposals suggested by 157 magistrates, during a meeting held on the 11th of this month.

Despite praising the presidential constitutional review initiative, the judges suggest, among others, greater democratization of the judiciary, with the election of its officers.

When presenting the proposed Revision of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, stressed the desire to preserve the stability of the document's fundamental principles, as well as the adaptation of some of its norms to the current reality.

With this review, João Lourenço intends to clarify the relationship model between the President of the Republic and the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the revision also includes the right of voting for the Angolan community residing abroad, the elimination of the principle of gradualism, the affirmation of the National Bank of Angola as an independent administrative entity and the establishment of a period for the holding of general elections.

This will be the first revision of the Constitution of the Republic approved in 2010, by the National Assembly.

