Angola: Loan to Real Economy Grows 13.6 Percent

Luanda — Commercial banks granted loans to the real economy in the global amount of 210.5 billion Kwanzas (US $340million equivalent) an increase of 13.65% in February compared to January 2021.

In January this year, a total of eight new loans were granted to the real economy, which has allowed the disbursement of 4.2 billion Kwanzas (US $6.8million equivalent), by commercial banks.

According to a public note from the National Bank of Angola (BNA), in February 15 new loans to the economy were materialized.

With the aforementioned disbursement, the numbers point to a total of 122 credits granted up to now, which in terms of value corresponds to 210.49 billion Kwanzas.

In January this year, a total of eight new loans were granted to the real economy, which has allowed the disbursement of 4.2 billion Kwanzas (US $6.8million equivalent), by commercial banks.

According to a public note from the National Bank of Angola (BNA), in February 15 new loans to the economy were materialized.

With the aforementioned disbursement, the numbers point to a total of 122 credits granted up to now, which in terms of value corresponds to 210.49 billion Kwanzas.