Angola: Loan to Real Economy Grows 13.6 Percent

17 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Commercial banks granted loans to the real economy in the global amount of 210.5 billion Kwanzas (US $340million equivalent) an increase of 13.65% in February compared to January 2021.

In January this year, a total of eight new loans were granted to the real economy, which has allowed the disbursement of 4.2 billion Kwanzas (US $6.8million equivalent), by commercial banks.

According to a public note from the National Bank of Angola (BNA), in February 15 new loans to the economy were materialized.

With the aforementioned disbursement, the numbers point to a total of 122 credits granted up to now, which in terms of value corresponds to 210.49 billion Kwanzas.

In January this year, a total of eight new loans were granted to the real economy, which has allowed the disbursement of 4.2 billion Kwanzas (US $6.8million equivalent), by commercial banks.

According to a public note from the National Bank of Angola (BNA), in February 15 new loans to the economy were materialized.

With the aforementioned disbursement, the numbers point to a total of 122 credits granted up to now, which in terms of value corresponds to 210.49 billion Kwanzas.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.