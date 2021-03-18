Angola Starts First Farming Census This Month

Luanda — The first Farming and Fisheries Census (RAPP), in Angola, will start on the 25th of this month, through a process that will continue until the year 2022, aiming to allow the country to know the structure of its agriculture, cattle-breeding and fishing activities, with a view to boosting the economy.

ANGOP has learnt that the census is estimated at US $ 25 million, financed by the World Bank, and it is hoped that with the RAPP, concerned institutions will be able to draft farming and fisheries development policies and plans, with more solid technical and scientific bases.

According to the project's technical coordinator, Domingos da Silva, the field technicians will use equipment with digital technologies that will allow the data collected on the ground to be sent daily to the central base of the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Speaking at a press conference, he explained that this initiative encourages seven sustainable development indicators, including the fight against hunger and poverty, the promotion of sustainable agriculture, gender equality and food security.

In turn, the deputy director of INE, Jaime Jerónimo, emphasized that the RAPP comprises several phases, with emphasis on the data collection in the villages, the exploitation of aggregates, and the business exploitation, favouring, in a first phase, the provinces from Benguela, Malanje, Cunene and Uíje.

"The census will be carried out throughout the national territory, hence the need for greater dissemination of this action to society in general, especially among the village chiefs, so that they can influence, mobilize and disseminate information in the communities", he warned.

For this purpose, more than a thousand licensors were prepared to cover a good part of family and business producers.

The deputy director of the National Statistics Institute explained that it is intended to know, through this action, 300 practical indicators, such as the type of more frequent crops, the measurement of each plot, the number of families living on farming and fisheries, among other related activities.

This census will allow the production of new data, which may help to accelerate the country's strategies on economic diversification, improve the competitiveness of family farming, increase the number of jobs, increase efficiency in the elaboration of agribusiness and fisheries policies, among other gains.

