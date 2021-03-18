Tanzania: President John Magufuli's Last Two Orders

President John Magufuli died on Wednesday, March 17 leaving a record of the last two nostalgic directives that he issued during his tour of Dar es Salaam on February 26.

President Magufuli's first order on Friday, February 26, 2021, he instructed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB)to investigate the Sh12 billion loan provided by CRDB Bank to Temeke Municipal Council.

He issued the order after Temeke Member of Parliament (CCM), Dorothy Kilave asked the Government to help them repay Sh4.8 billion an annual premium plus interest.

"That, the government should repay a loan that was it was not involved in its acquisition, this is rather strange. You went to talk to the bank and obtained the loan and now that you have failed, you want the Government to pay. How many municipalities are there, so that they can take loans, and then the government repays for them. You will carry that on your own, first of all, this is a lack of discipline," he said.

"No money will be released by the government instead we shall send investigators to find out how much money is being repaid to the bank, I direct the PCCB to investigate and I see if there is any form of corruption involved," said President Magufuli

According to him, it was usual for municipalities to get involved in misappropriation of project funds.