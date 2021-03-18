Tanzania: President John Magufuli's Last Two Orders

18 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

President John Magufuli died on Wednesday, March 17 leaving a record of the last two nostalgic directives that he issued during his tour of Dar es Salaam on February 26.

President Magufuli's first order on Friday, February 26, 2021, he instructed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB)to investigate the Sh12 billion loan provided by CRDB Bank to Temeke Municipal Council.

He issued the order after Temeke Member of Parliament (CCM), Dorothy Kilave asked the Government to help them repay Sh4.8 billion an annual premium plus interest.

"That, the government should repay a loan that was it was not involved in its acquisition, this is rather strange. You went to talk to the bank and obtained the loan and now that you have failed, you want the Government to pay. How many municipalities are there, so that they can take loans, and then the government repays for them. You will carry that on your own, first of all, this is a lack of discipline," he said.

"No money will be released by the government instead we shall send investigators to find out how much money is being repaid to the bank, I direct the PCCB to investigate and I see if there is any form of corruption involved," said President Magufuli

According to him, it was usual for municipalities to get involved in misappropriation of project funds.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.