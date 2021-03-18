Tanzania: Uhuru Orders Flags to Fly At Half-Mast to Mourn Magufuli

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered seven-day national mourning for fallen Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

The President also directed that the Kenyan flag and that of the East African Community be flown half-mast to honour Magufuli who died on Wednesday.

In a statement issued from State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta ordered that both flags should be flown at half-mast at all public buildings and public grounds from Thursday to sunset on the day of Magufuli's funeral.

He further directed that flags in all public places in the country and at all of Kenya's Diplomatic Missions abroad should also fly at half-mast.

Here is Mr Kenyatta's speech in full:

My Fellow Citizens and to the People of East African Community,