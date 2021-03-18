Africa: AUC Chairperson Receives Letters of Credence of H.E. Mr. Mahamat Ali Hassan, New Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the African Union

17 March 2021
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, on 11 March 2021, received the credentials of H.E. Mr. Mahamat Ali Hassan, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union. The audience took place at the AU Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The AUC Chairperson and the Ambassador exchanged views on the agenda of the AU and its priority goals including: Peace and Security, Regional integration, the AU Reforms and the 2021 theme of the year on 'Art, Culture and Heritage'. The issues of Peace and security on the continent, the security threats in the Lake Chad region and in East and West Africa, and more recently in southern Africa, received the attention of the two officials. They also discussed regional integration with specific focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the progress made and the importance of its effective operationalization. The AU Reform was also discussed with emphasis on the key contribution of the Permanent Representatives Committee in the implementation of the AU Reforms.

While wishing the newly appointed Ambassador success in his new functions, the Chairperson assured the latter of the availability of his office for a fruitful collaboration.

