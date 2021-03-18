Kenya Flags to Fly At Half-Mast to Mourn President Magufuli

18 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Digital Reporter

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared seven-day national mourning following the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli.

According to a statement issued by Kenya's State House on Thursday, President Kenyatta ordered that both flags be flown at half-mast at all public buildings and grounds including diplomatic missions abroad from Thursday to sunset on the day of Magufuli's funeral.

Kenyatta who doubles as EAC African Community chairman eulogised Magufuli saying: "I have lost a friend, colleague and visionary ally and with profound sorrow, convey my condolence to widow Janet Magufuli, the government and people of Tanzania."

