Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) on Thursday morning announced that an international friendly match between Taifa Stars against Kenya's Harambee Stars has been cancelled following the death of Tanzania President John Magufuli.

The match which was part of Taifa Stars' preparations ahead of African Cup of Nations qualifier encounters, was scheduled to be played at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi later today.

In the first leg, Kenya won 2-1 against their neighbours Tanzania.