Kenyan Amateur Golfers Turn to Local Clubs for Action

With this year's Magical Kenya Open being a closed event, local amateur golfers remain at their respective clubs this weekend for their club competitions, with the Ruiru Sports Club course hosting the highlight of the weekend, the KCB Bank Kenya-sponsored Chairman's Prize 2020.

Besides club members, outgoing Chairman Peter Mwaura, a former employee of the Nation Media Group now an executive with KCB Bank, has also invited a number of golfers from other clubs such as Kenya Railway Golf Club, Machakos Golf Club and Thika Sports Club.

In all, a field of 200 golfers was drawn for the one-day event where Mwaura who was elected club chairman last July after serving for two years as the captain.

Mwaura started his Chairman's Prize week with a caddies competition on Monday, an event that attracted 80 caddies sponsored by Extra Dimensions, an Integrated Events Company courtesy of Wambui Njoora.

This was followed by Thursday's tourney where 170 players participated in the event sponsored by Oxygene Communications Limited. There will also be a pro competition where at least eight local professionals who are not playing at Karen, will battle it out.

However back to the weekend, those in the hunt for the overall title among other prizes include Jessy Ndegwa playing off handicap 15, Chris Andrea playing off scratch and a gross winner during the lady captain's prize, Dr. Terra Saidimu.

The list also includes handicap three Ben Omondi.who has been going through a dry spell though capable of producing a winning score if he is in good form.

A sizeable chunk of ladies have also been enlisted. They include Irene Wamoro, Catherine Wambui and Catherine Gitonga. Also in the mix will be Junior players during the event traditionally used to mark the end of a term for the chairman.

Besides the title sponsors KCB Bank Kenya, support sponsors will be Extra Dimensions, Integrated Events Company, Tropikal Brands with their new Maya Drink, Johnnie Walker, friends of the Chairman and Crown Paints.

"The course is currently in excellent condition with the ongoing rains and improvements. We will not harden the course as the last two Saturdays which featured the Lady Captain Prize and Captain Prize have been a lesson for the golfers," said Mwaura.

"Navigating through the impact of COVID has been the main thing. We have focused on course improvements and stabalising the new irrigation system installed last year. Acquisition of new and modern course machinery has also been key to our success as well as driving excellent membership experience."

Elsewhere, Limuru will host the EABL golf tournament which has also attracted a big field while action at Vet Lab starts with Friday's Oscar Kang'oro Memorial tournament, followed by the Johnnie Walker golf tournament and the Magical Kenya Open viewing event being sponsored by EABL.