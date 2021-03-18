South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,532,497 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 532 497.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, we report a further 74 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 15, Gauteng 38, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Limpopo 1, Mpumalanga 7, North West 0, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 6, which brings the total to 51 634 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 459 056 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 168 413 as at 18.30, 17 March 2021.