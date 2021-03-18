Mozambique: Covid-19 - Just One Death Reported On Wednesday

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported just one death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease - the lowest death toll for any 24 hour period so far this year.

According to a Health Ministry press release, the victim was a 54 year old Mozambican man who was declared dead on Tuesday. He died in Maputo province. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 733.

Since the start of the pandemic, 458,121 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 1,778 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 775 were from Maputo city, 305 from Maputo province, 135 from Cabo Delgado, 133 from Nampula, 117 from Sofala, 111 from Inhambane, 101 from Zambezia, 79 from Gaza, 20 from Tete and two from Niassa. No tests were reported from Manica.

1,510 of the tests gave negative results and 268 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 65,197. The Wednesday positivity rate (the proportion of people tested who are found to be carrying the virus) was 15.1 per cent.

This is very similar to positivity rates over the previous week - 15.8 per cent on Tuesday, 14.9 per cent on Monday, 14.7 per cent on Sunday, 14.8 per cent on Saturday, and 15.8 per cent on Friday.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 242 are Mozambicans, 22 are foreigners (but, as usual, the Ministry release did not give their nationalities), and the nationality of four others has not been confirmed. 140 are men or boys and 128 are women or girls. 22 are children under 15 years of age and 12 are over 65 years old. In four cases, no age information was available.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The great majority of the new cases were, once again, from the far south - 118 from Maputo city and 56 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 64.9 per cent of the new cases. There were also 33 cases from Zambezia, 20 from Nampula, 19 from Cabo Delgado, nine from Sofala, seven from Inhambane, four from Gaza, and two from Tete.

In the same 24 hour period, 13 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (10 in Maputo, one in Matola, one in Sofala and one in Zambezia), but 24 new cases were admitted (15 in Maputo, five in Matola, two in Zambezia, one in Tete and one in Inhambane).

As of Wednesday, 165 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (up from 155 on Tuesday). Two thirds of these - 110 - were in Maputo. There were also 16 patients in Matola, 13 in Sofala, 10 in Nampula, 10 in Zambezia, three in Inhambane, two in Tete, and one in Gaza. The Covid-19 isolation facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Manica remained empty.

The Ministry release also reported that a further 532 people were declared to have made a complete recovery from Covid-19 on Wednesday (392 in Cabo Delgado, 151 in Nampula, 21 in Manica, and four in Zambezia), This brings the total number of recoveries to 51,376, or 78.8 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has continued to fall, and stood at 13,084 on Wednesday (down from 13,349 on Tuesday). The geographical break down of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 9,533 (72.9 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,807; Sofala, 475; Zambezia, 377; Niassa, 256; Inhambane, 228; Nampula, 213; Tete, 95; Gaza, 53; Cabo Delgado, 36; and Manica, 11.