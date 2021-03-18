Mozambique: PM Demands Unrelenting Stance Against Corruption

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Wednesday demanded that the new leadership of the General Inspectorate of the Public Administration take an unrelenting and proactive approach in the fight against corruption.

He was speaking in Maputo, where he swore into office the new General Inspector of Public Administration, Augusto dos Santos, and his deputy, Lidia Macaringue.

"The General Inspectorate of Public Administration has, as its mission, to strengthen the fight against corruption in the sector, holding accountable the civil servants involved in corrupt schemes, through either disciplinary or criminal proceedings, with the case files sent to the Public Prosecutor's Office," said Rosario.

Thus, the new leadership of the Inspectorate must improve coordination with the General Inspectorate of Finance, the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC), and the provincial anti-corruption offices across the country.

The Mozambican government, he said, has boosted the powers of the General Inspectorate of the Public Administration in an attempt to ensure continuous improvement of the mechanism that guarantees full implementation of the norms in civil service organisations which include the country's diplomatic and consular missions.

"In this context, the General Inspectorate of Public Administration will ensure a continuous promotion of the integrity of the country's public administration, through inspection missions and monitoring on a regular basis," Rosario added.

The new leadership must ensure routine follow up of the complaints, denunciations and claims filed by members of the public, the Prime Minister said, and must speed up its response, in partnership with the sector inspectorates.

Rosario also swore into office Julio Vilissa as the general director of the National Irrigation Institute (INIR) and Ana Chicote as head of the Higher Education Quality Assessment National Council.

The Prime Minister said the government has been increasing investment in support infrastructures for agriculture, such as irrigation schemes, to boost the country's agricultural production and productivity.

"Investment in irrigation schemes will enable us to maximize the potential on the nearly three million hectares of arable land the country possesses," he stressed.