Kenya: Autopsy Shows Jennifer Wambua Was Strangled Using Bare Hands

A post-mortem on the body of murdered National Land Commission (NLC) Deputy Communications Director Jennifer Wambua has revealed that she was strangled using bare hands.

According to Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, the body also had facial injuries which showed that she fought with the people who killed her.

Ms Wambua's lifeless body was found lying in Ngong Forest on Saturday, March 13, 2021 by a herdsman who alerted the police. The body was then moved to City Mortuary where it was positively identified by relatives.

Following the shocking murder of Ms Wambua - who was a key witness in a case involving theft of Sh122 million from the Government Advertising Agency (GAA) - the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered a thorough investigation to find her killers.

