Libya: Tunisian-Libyan Preparatory Commission to Meet Late March

18 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and Libya's Foreign Affairs Minister Najla El Mangoush agreed, as they met Wednesday in Tripoli, to convene the Tunisian-Libyan Preparatory Commission at the level of foreign ministers by late March ahead of the High Joint Commission meeting.

It was also agreed to work in concert to meet common economic challenges by means of increasing meetings and visits between both countries' officials and boosting trade, reads a ministry press release.

The movement of individuals and goods will also be eased so as to establish fruitful partnerships that generate jobs and underpin development and investment efforts. Regional and international issues of common interest were also discussed.

Jerandi was part of a high-level delegation that accompanied President Kaïs Saïed on an official visit Wednesday to Libya.

This visit fits within "consultations and coordination between the leaders of both countries as well as efforts to bolster the privileged cooperation process between Tunisia and Libya in all fields," the ministry said.

