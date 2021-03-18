Ethiopia's 'Field of Blood'

opinion

Although it is no longer headline news, the civil war in Ethiopia continues. An Ethiopian refugee in South Africa explains and reflects on the conflict in his homeland.

Countries like Ethiopia, Djibouti, Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea, Egypt and Kenya are known as terrible war zones and places of instability in Africa. They are characterised by dictatorship, corruption, failure of leadership and the political system, bureaucracy and poverty - and interference by Western and other foreign powers seems to be one-size-fits-all.

But to understand the continuous conflict it is necessary to know something of the history of Ethiopia and its different peoples.

The Oromo people are a Cushitic ethnic group and nation native to Ethiopia who speak the Oromo language. They are the largest ethnic group and represent 34.5% of the population,

Semitic-speaking Amharas are the second-largest ethnic group traditionally inhabiting parts of the northwest Highlands of Ethiopia, particularly in the Amhara Region.

The Tigray Region is the northernmost of the nine regions. It is the sixth-largest by area, the fifth-most populous and the fifth-most densely populated.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) is a political party established on 18 February 1975 in Dedebit, northwestern Tigray. Within 16 years it had grown...