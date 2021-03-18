South Africa: North West Treasury Warns of a Suspected Tender Scam

17 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The North West Provincial Treasury would like to warn different service providers, especially in the mining sector, of a suspected scam making the rounds.

"It has come to our attention that there is a certain 'David' claiming to be from the NW Provincial Treasury, who is calling service providers about a mining tender, asking them to pay R2800 for a Compliance Certificate", Mr Harry Mashao, Chief Director: Provincial Supply Chain Management has said.

Mr Mashao says the department can confirm that there is no David from the department who was sent to communicate with service providers regarding tenders or help them with compliance for a fee. Other service providers in other sectors are also warned to be vigilant to never fall in traps such as these.

"We understand that in tough economic times like these, it is easy to fall into anything that promises great returns, however service providers are advised to only rely on reliable sources of information such as departmental websites, newspaper adverts and our Tender Bulletin publication".

Service providers that have already unfortunately been scammed of their hard earned money by the bogus individuals in question are advised to report these activities to law enforcement agencies.

