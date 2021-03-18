South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Visits Libraries in the Southern Cape, 18 Mar

press release

MEC Marais to end National Library Week in the Southern Cape

With National Library Week currently underway, from 15-21 March, Minister Anroux Marais will be visiting libraries in the Southern Cape to share the 2021 theme, "Libraries Matter".

During the visits Minister Marais will encourage our public libraries to highlight the cultural, educational and recreational aspects of the library services offered by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport. Minister Marais will also engage staff on how we can assist in improving this priority as libraries does indeed serve as the hub of gainful opportunities in our communities across the province.

The annual celebration of South African Library Week during the third week of March forms part of a national drive to promote information services and resources as well as reading and the benefits of literacy. This is made possible by the Western Cape Library Service in partnership with local authorities and public libraries.

Tomorrow, 18 March 2021, en route to the Southern Cape, Minister Marais will visit, libraries in:

Riversonderend

Heidelberg

Melkhoutfontein and

Albertina

On Friday, 19 March 2021, Minister Marais will then visit recently reopened libraries in the Mossel Bay, George and Oudsthoorn municipalities.

To adhere to the compulsory COVID-19 protocols currently in place, a limited number of visitors is allowed in library facilities at a time. Therefore, a full statement will be released after the visits.

Photographs, interviews and soundbites will be available upon request.