South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Visits Libraries in the Southern Cape, 18 Mar

17 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

MEC Marais to end National Library Week in the Southern Cape

With National Library Week currently underway, from 15-21 March, Minister Anroux Marais will be visiting libraries in the Southern Cape to share the 2021 theme, "Libraries Matter".

During the visits Minister Marais will encourage our public libraries to highlight the cultural, educational and recreational aspects of the library services offered by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport. Minister Marais will also engage staff on how we can assist in improving this priority as libraries does indeed serve as the hub of gainful opportunities in our communities across the province.

The annual celebration of South African Library Week during the third week of March forms part of a national drive to promote information services and resources as well as reading and the benefits of literacy. This is made possible by the Western Cape Library Service in partnership with local authorities and public libraries.

Tomorrow, 18 March 2021, en route to the Southern Cape, Minister Marais will visit, libraries in:

Riversonderend

Heidelberg

Melkhoutfontein and

Albertina

On Friday, 19 March 2021, Minister Marais will then visit recently reopened libraries in the Mossel Bay, George and Oudsthoorn municipalities.

To adhere to the compulsory COVID-19 protocols currently in place, a limited number of visitors is allowed in library facilities at a time. Therefore, a full statement will be released after the visits.

Photographs, interviews and soundbites will be available upon request.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.