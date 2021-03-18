South Africa: Traditional Courts Bill 'Ignores the Constitutional Rights of the Rural Communities It Is Meant to Protect'

analysis

The Traditional Courts Bill tramples on the constitutional rights of rural communities and excludes their years of input on how to rectify this, argue two leading land rights activists. Parliament has referred the bill for legal opinion on its constitutionality and a verdict is imminent. The activists fear it will be a tragedy for all of South Africa if it is passed in its present form.

The Traditional Courts Bill will land in the Constitutional Court if it is passed in its present form, say land rights activists Nolundi Luwaya and Mavuso Msimang. They were in conversation with Maverick Citizen journalist Zukiswa Pikoli during a webinar to discuss the constitutionality of the bill.

Luwaya is director of the Land and Accountability Research Centre at the University of Cape Town. It focuses on the recognition and protection of rights and customary law in the former homelands.

Msimang is chair of Corruption Watch and serves as an environmental consultant. He has worked for the likes of WWF South Africa and SANParks, and was home affairs director-general from 2007 to 2010.

Activists have been pushing for reform of the Traditional Courts Bill for years. They have consistently argued that it contravenes customary law...