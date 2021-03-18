South Africa: Labour Court Delivers Victory for Crime Intelligence's (Status Unknown) Peter Jacobs

analysis

A disciplinary inquiry instituted by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole against Crime Intelligence Divisional Commissioner Peter Jacobs and four other high-ranking Crime Intelligence officers has been halted by the Johannesburg Labour Court.

On Tuesday, 17 March 2021, Judge Portia Nkutha-Nkontwana interdicted National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Nneke Jim Ledwaba, chair of the expedited disciplinary, from "proceeding or instituting any internal disciplinary inquiry against the applicants pending the finalisation of the section 188A pre-dismissal arbitration before the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council".

Ledwaba, said Nkutha-Nkontwana, had "unlawfully infringed or threatened to infringe" on Jacobs' right to invoke Section 188A (11) of the Protected Disclosures Act.

"By invoking section 188A 11, the applicants did not seek to avoid being disciplined because they are whistle-blowers, but seek to avail themselves to the right to a process that is conducted independently from their boss, National Commissioner Sitole, who is implicated in the protected disclosures", said Nkutha-Nkontwana.

By insisting on proceeding with the internal disciplinary inquiry and delivering his verdict, Ledwaba had acted unlawfully, the court found.

The court also found that it had been "telling" that on 3 March 2021, Sitole had served Jacobs...